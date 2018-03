Constellations: These constellations of the Zodiac Flash and Wall Cards are a fun way to teach kids about the constellations of the zodiac. Each separate sheet of paper is reversed so that it can be printed opposite of the corresponding constellation, so that each constellation card has a front and a back.



Because there is different information for each constellation card, the back side of each card can be changed depending on your needs:

♦ Constellation Picture

♦ Constellation Picture + Facts

♦ Facts

♦ Myths