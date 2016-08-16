Contemporary American President's Project - CHOICE BOARD (U.S History)

This is a fun and creative project for your students to research and describe the policies and events of contemporary American Presidents. Students will choose from several different options from the “choice board” to create a project. This is a great activity to incorporate differentiation! They will then participate in a gallery walk and complete the corresponding worksheet about the President’s they learned about. To assess their knowledge, they will then complete a wrap-up activity.

This purchase includes:
 Handout: Instructions Contemporary American President Project
 Worksheet: Chart Contemporary American President with wrap-up activity
Presidents include:
Truman
Eisenhower
Kennedy
Johnson
Nixon
Ford
Carter
Reagan
Bush, Sr.
Clinton
Bush Jr.
Obama

Students work in groups to create a project that displays the following on their assigned President:
 Political party
 Domestic events during their presidency
 Foreign events during their presidency
 Domestic policy (education, civil rights, economic policy, environmental policy)
 Foreign policy
 Important quotes

