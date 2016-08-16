Contemporary American President's Project - CHOICE BOARD (U.S History)
This is a fun and creative project for your students to research and describe the policies and events of contemporary American Presidents. Students will choose from several different options from the “choice board” to create a project. This is a great activity to incorporate differentiation! They will then participate in a gallery walk and complete the corresponding worksheet about the President’s they learned about. To assess their knowledge, they will then complete a wrap-up activity.
This purchase includes:
Handout: Instructions Contemporary American President Project
Worksheet: Chart Contemporary American President with wrap-up activity
Presidents include:
Truman
Eisenhower
Kennedy
Johnson
Nixon
Ford
Carter
Reagan
Bush, Sr.
Clinton
Bush Jr.
Obama
Students work in groups to create a project that displays the following on their assigned President:
Political party
Domestic events during their presidency
Foreign events during their presidency
Domestic policy (education, civil rights, economic policy, environmental policy)
Foreign policy
Important quotes
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Great Depression - Stock Market Simulation Game (U.S. History)
- (1)
- $6.00
Invention Group Project (commercial & advertisement) The Industrial Revolution
- (1)
- $4.00
Constitution Scavenger Hunt Activity (American Government)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
History timeline for display - easily adapted
- (118)
- $5.49
Conditions in the Trenches
- (42)
- $2.11
Recruitment WW1
- (40)
- $2.82
New resources
TEENAGE TOMMIES
- (1)
- FREE
WW1 - The Christmas Truce - Low ability
- (1)
- $5.63
MARIE CURIE - A FEMALE SCIENTIFIC PIONEER
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
- (0)
- $2.00
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
- (0)
- $7.03
William Shakespeare Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $39.44