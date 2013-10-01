Free
Amidst the debate on climate change, scientists remain puzzled by certain basic factors. For example, clouds. Clouds, of course, block sunlight. And the less sunlight hitting the planet, the cooler it becomes.
But although they may seem the simplest of things, clouds are actually quite complex. Or, rather, factoring into climate models how clouds affect climate is far from simple. How and why do clouds form? How much sunlight do various kinds of clouds reflect?
Created: Oct 1, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
