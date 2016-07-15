Everybody's favorite lonely bear, Corduroy, will attempt anything to be adopted by a little girl, whom he sees in the department store. The children's book, Corduroy, is a heartfelt story for young and old, offering a feeling of enduring hope.
This simple mini-unit offers five distinct learning activities, and a simple comprehension quiz, for this warm-hearted classic. Simple and innovative lessons will engage your emergent readers in the comprehension of this timeless classic!
Included in this unit:
Frame 4: Core Standards Met
Frame 5: About
Frame 6: Activity 1: Missing Button
Frame 7: Activity 2: Teddy Bear Dress Up
Frame 8: Activity 3: Button Pattern
Frame 9: Activity 4: Button Up
Frame 10: Activity 5: Animal Adventure
Frame 11: Reading Comprehension Quiz
Frame 12: Answer Key
