Everybody's favorite lonely bear, Corduroy, will attempt anything to be adopted by a little girl, whom he sees in the department store. The children's book, Corduroy, is a heartfelt story for young and old, offering a feeling of enduring hope.



This simple mini-unit offers five distinct learning activities, and a simple comprehension quiz, for this warm-hearted classic. Simple and innovative lessons will engage your emergent readers in the comprehension of this timeless classic!



Included in this unit:

Frame 4: Core Standards Met

Frame 5: About

Frame 6: Activity 1: Missing Button

Frame 7: Activity 2: Teddy Bear Dress Up

Frame 8: Activity 3: Button Pattern

Frame 9: Activity 4: Button Up

Frame 10: Activity 5: Animal Adventure

Frame 11: Reading Comprehension Quiz

Frame 12: Answer Key