This is a computer generated image from a clinical medical CT scan of the head. Generating such an image involves in-house software implementing technology spanning many years of research. Both skin and bone surfaces are extracted from the data using a technique designed specifically for high quality medical visualisation. The outer skin surface is displayed transparent and the skull surface is coloured with a new and very precise measure of the thickness of the outer bone layer.
On this image, pink regions are less than half a millimetre thick, dark blue are over 4 mm thick.
Created: Dec 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
