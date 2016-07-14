Power Point Presentation:
1. Vocabulary: “il fine settimana”, leisure activities non leisure activities
2. Introduction to the question and answer: “Cosa ti piace fare il fine settimana?” “Mi piace + activity”
3. Introduction to the question and answer: “Cosa non ti piace fare il fine settimana? “Non mi piace + activity”

Created: Jul 14, 2016

