Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 88 times
Viewed 128 times
Power Point Presentation:
1. Vocabulary: “il fine settimana”, leisure activities non leisure activities
2. Introduction to the question and answer: “Cosa ti piace fare il fine settimana?” “Mi piace + activity”
3. Introduction to the question and answer: “Cosa non ti piace fare il fine settimana? “Non mi piace + activity”
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 88 times
Viewed 128 times
Other resources by this author
Fiorenza54
Cosa ti piace fare il fine settimana?
Power Point Presentation: 1. Vocabulary: “il fine settimana”, leisure activities non leisure activities 2. Introduction to the question and answer:...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
gianfrancoconti1966
ITALIAN: verbs and tenses - italian4fun.eu
Chapter from a book I co-authored. Very successful with KS3 and 4 students
- (15)
- $8.45
jer520
Activities Scoot game
There are 36 different student sheets included; each sheet has The picture of a common activity on it. There is a page included for students to rec...
- (0)
- $5.63
mrwillis73
Italian verbs display
Italian verbs display: andare/essere/fare/avere; -are/-ere/-ire verbs
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
serioadalgisa
Activities using Italian songs: Parliamo cantando....
The worksheet is self-explanatory: an opportunity for Year 9/GCSE/Adult beginners to practise questions and answers besides talking about personal ...
- (1)
- FREE
Maxi88
AQA GCSE Italian (8633) Personal Learning Checklists (PLCs) [Revision; DIRT; Exam Prep] essential
This download contains two Personal Learning Checklists (PLCs) designed for the AQA GCSE Italian Specification; for teaching from September 2017 on...
- (1)
- $4.23
mariagloria-bs-30
AccordiAMOci: aggettivi e pronomi indefiniti
This video helps students learn or review how to use the indefinite adjectives and pronouns in Italian. Rules and examples are in Italian and are m...
- (1)
- $5.00
Updated resources
jer520
Activities Scoot game
There are 36 different student sheets included; each sheet has The picture of a common activity on it. There is a page included for students to rec...
- (0)
- $5.63
jer520
ARE verbs activities in Italian Mi piace Detectives Speaking activity
This is an all-class activity. 5 students go to the front of class. There are 5 different pages hanging on the board. Each page has a name and 4 pi...
- (0)
- $4.23
jer520
House and Prepositions Partner Speaking activity
Each partner has a picture of 4 rooms of the house with an object (cell phone or bookbag) that he is looking for. Partners take turns asking and an...
- (0)
- $4.23