This is an adapted book to practice identifying the attributes of the number, the color, and name of a group of items. The book has 5 pages with 2 groups on each page - so 10 total groups of items. All pictures all Christmas themed! The student will match the corresponding picture to answer the question - How Many? What Color? and What?



Same format as the other books in the series but with thematic vocabulary! Perfect for the start of the school year!



Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!



Instructions for setup are included.