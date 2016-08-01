This is an adapted book to practice identifying the attributes of the number, the color, and name of a group of items. The book has 5 pages with 2 groups on each page - so 10 total groups of items. All pictures all planting themed! The student will match the corresponding picture to answer the question - How Many? What Color? and What?
Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.K.1
With prompting and support, ask and answer questions about key details in a text.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4
Understand the relationship between numbers and quantities; connect counting to cardinality.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.5
Count to answer "how many?" questions about as many as 20 things arranged in a line, a rectangular array, or a circle, or as many as 10 things in a scattered configuration; given a number from 1-20, count out that many objects.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.C.6
Identify whether the number of objects in one group is greater than, less than, or equal to the number of objects in another group, e.g., by using matching and counting strategies.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3
Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.
Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
