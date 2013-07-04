resources to use with nursery rhymes. resources can be cut out and laminated
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 4, 2013
Updated: Sep 9, 2013
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
goldfish8
bear multiplication (2x)
make up a booklet covering the two times tables based on a teddy bear theme
- (1)
- FREE
goldfish8
This is the bear......practice counting to 20
practice counting to 20 and supports number recognition.
- (0)
- FREE
goldfish8
Add the stars
Add the correct number of stars to each firework
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
batoolashraf20
Counting Clip Cards 0-30
This packet includes 175 counting clip cards that are perfect for counting unit. The counting clip cards are the great addition to any primary educ...
- (26)
- $5.00
TaylorsTeachingTimesavers
Easter
A pack of 11 Easter resources suitable for KS1. This pack includes: Easter Symmetry Easter Teen Counting Easter Ordinal Numbers An Easter Wordsearc...
- (0)
- $3.52
vlrynn
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
Students count, add, order by size, sort shapes, and extend simple patterns with these Saint Patrick’s Day Math Worksheets! Students in preK and ki...
- (0)
- $3.25
New resources
TeachersToolkit
{Free} Winter Playdough Mats
Kids love playdough mats, especially mats that include a little challenge! Great for fine motor, literacy and numeracy skills, your students will l...
- (3)
- FREE
bellalettice
Free Christmas Sheets - Early Numeracy
These 12 sheets offer maths work with a Christmas theme for Early Years, younger Primary School children and those with Special Needs. The skills c...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
bookinspiredplay
Winter themed Early Years pack
This winter themed pack contains both decorative items for class display as well as activities linked to both literacy, numeracy and other skill ar...
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
Krazikas
Adding Coins Worksheets
These are two worksheets on money taken from a set of 30 worksheets designed to support the delivery of the White Rose Maths (WRM) small steps sche...
- (0)
- FREE
julianuc
Key Stage 1 Maths Workbook
A 27 pages colourful workbook for young children working at KS1. The content can be seen in the preview. Enjoy!
- (0)
- $4.93
vlrynn
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
Students count, add, order by size, sort shapes, and extend simple patterns with these Saint Patrick’s Day Math Worksheets! Students in preK and ki...
- (0)
- $3.25