In this video from the BBC we look at Capercaillie, which start before first light, coming down from the trees to strut their stuff.

The males are magnificent birds, about the size of a turkey. Soon, other males are attracted to the area. The tail fanned out, the white wing patches displayed and a showy red comb over the eye, are all features designed to attract the females.

The females are much more drab by comparison, but as they are the only ones that will look after and raise the chicks, they need better camouflage to help protect their youngsters from predators.