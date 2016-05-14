A CONCISE INDEPENDENT STUDY or REVISION GUIDE providing an in-depth exploration of Cousin Kate by Christina Rossetti including engaging exploration of the poem's content, writer's methods and an exploration of the influence of the poet's context. Complete annotation of the poem, poem response activities (differentiated and modelled), engaging video clip links, discussion points and suggested further development opportunities ensures a thorough understanding of the poem, context and the issues and ideas dealt with!



*poem taken from the Edexcel Anthology for GCSE English Literature (first examination 2017.) Paper 2 Section B: Poetry since 1789



https://www.facebook.com/createdlive/

https://twitter.com/creatEDlive