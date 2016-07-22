TEACH WITH INSIGHT AND HUMOR USING CRASH COURSE GOVERNMENT



Few classroom strategies are as successful as this simple approach: make learning fun! For government or civics classes, one easy way to work in some student enjoyment is by showing episodes of Crash Course U.S.Government and Politics.



The script of each episode is packed with humorous observations -- ones that help to make strong points about the civics under study. Students like watching the series, which means they pay attention to it and learn!



Produced by PBS Digital Studios, each episode of Crash Course contains up to 10 minutes of content plus a brief time for the credits. Episodes are available for free on YouTube at the following playlist:







If you are new to Crash Course, I encourage you to watch a few videos as soon as you can. I expect you'll be just as enthusiastic about the classroom possibilities as I am!





ABOUT THESE WORKSHEETS



Each worksheet focuses on a single episode of Crash Course U.S. Government and typically contains between 10 and 20 items for students to complete. Worksheets are formatted to fit on one page for easy copying and a detailed answer key is provided for each episode.



In addition to these regular worksheet items, open-ended extra credit or discussion items are also included for each and every episode. These can be used as debate starters, essay prompts, or . . . the sky's the limit!





TIMESTAMPS INCLUDED FOR ALL QUESTIONS



Every worksheet comes in two version: with timestamps and without. That way, teachers can decide which option suits their needs best.





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOPICS COVERED IN THESE CRASH COURSE WORKSHEETS



This set of worksheets covers the following episodes:



• 11 Presidential Power -- Focus on Expressed Powers

• 12 Presidential Power, Part 2 -- Focus on Implied, Inherent, and Assumed Powers

• 13 Congressional Delegation -- Including Separation of Powers issues

• 14 How Presidents Govern

• 15 Bureaucracy Basics -- More on Separation of Powers issues

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



All questions are presented in video order so that students can easily follow along! Time-stamps included for every episode's questions!