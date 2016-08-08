TEACH WITH HUMOR USING WORLD HISTORY CRASH COURSE!



Few classroom strategies are as successful as this simple approach: make learning fun! That, or course, is easier said than done, but when it comes to teaching history contents, the YouTube series Crash Course World History is a great place to start.



The script of each episode is packed with humorous observations about life and culture -- ones that help to make strong points about the history being communicated. Just as importantly, the host, John Green, has what it takes to keep students' interest: enthusiasm about the topics, a quirky way with props, and a funny, sometimes deadpan delivery of content. Students like watching the series, which means they pay attention to it and learn!



Each episode of Crash Course contains about 10 minutes of content plus a brief time for the credits. Episodes are available for free on YouTube at the following playlist:







If you are new to Crash Course, I encourage you to watch a few videos as soon as you can. I expect you'll be just as enthusiastic about the classroom possibilities as I am!





ABOUT THESE CRASH COURSE WORLD HISTORY WORKSHEETS



Time stamps are provided for each and every question to help students zero in on the answers. If you do not care to provide your students with time stamp information, however, the packet also includes a "questions only" worksheet for each episode.



Each worksheet focuses on a single episode of Crash Course World History and typically contains between 10 and 20 items for students to complete. Worksheets are formatted to fit on one page for easy copying and a detailed answer key is provided for each episode. Some worksheets are free answer and some are true/false -- and in the answer key, all false answers are annotated to give additional information.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EPISODES INCLUDED IN THESE CRASH COURSE WORLD HISTORY WORKSHEETS



This resource includes a worksheet, a time-stamped worksheet, and a detailed answer key for episodes 26-30 of Crash Course World History:



• The Seven Years War

• The Amazing Life and Strange Death of Captain Cook

• Tea, Taxes, and the American Revolution

• The French Revolution

• The Haitian Revolutions

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------