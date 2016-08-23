Create a Collage and Inspire US to Enter WWI or NOT enter WWI

In doing so describe the Reasons as to why the US entered WWI

– America had economic ties to the British & French

– Fear of German power

• Possible threat to US security

– Unrestricted submarine warfare

• Sinking of the Lusitania

– The Zimmerman Telegram

• Americans were outraged when details of the telegram were published in newspapers

– The Russian Revolution

• With the Czar gone, it was easier to support the allies (Democracy)



You need one newspaper Title/Clipping for each of the above- and describe the article/ clipping



One political cartoon for each- with description



One Quote from Wilson on why we should go to war/ OR why we shouldn’t



Three Newspaper Headings suggesting the public’s opinion (Either go to war or don’t)