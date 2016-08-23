Create a Collage and Inspire US to Enter WWI or NOT enter WWI
In doing so describe the Reasons as to why the US entered WWI
– America had economic ties to the British & French
– Fear of German power
• Possible threat to US security
– Unrestricted submarine warfare
• Sinking of the Lusitania
– The Zimmerman Telegram
• Americans were outraged when details of the telegram were published in newspapers
– The Russian Revolution
• With the Czar gone, it was easier to support the allies (Democracy)

You need one newspaper Title/Clipping for each of the above- and describe the article/ clipping

One political cartoon for each- with description

One Quote from Wilson on why we should go to war/ OR why we shouldn’t

Three Newspaper Headings suggesting the public’s opinion (Either go to war or don’t)

