Create A Crossword Puzzle is a great way to review or summarize information by having students create their own crossword puzzles. Students will receive the worksheet templates to create a crossword puzzle for the class by using the major terms, people, or places studied during the chapter or unit. Teachers may choose the best student crossword and distribute it to the class, or students can swap crosswords with each other. As a creative means for learning, this activity allows students to "secretly" help create an assignment, or a center activity, for the teacher. No computers or internet connectivity required.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
