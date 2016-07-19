Create a girl by customizing her with this 105 piece clipart set!

Choose the skin, eye, dress color, and more!

Some of the pieces are varied such as face shape, so you may have to do some minor adjusting to the sizes of each image. Also, if you prefer to have a taller girl, just stretch her vertically, for a wider girl, just pull the image horizontally. The same goes for her smile, eyes, noes, etc.



INCLUDES:

-4 body colors

-16 faces (4 shapes in 4 skin colors)

-8 sets of eyes

-1 tear

-4 noses

-1 set of freckles

-7 mouths

-5 hairstyles in 7 colors (pigtails, bun, afro puffs, bob, wavy)

-1 black curly hairstyle with 1 set of curly bangs

-11 dresses

-1 polka dot overlay for the dresses

-11 pairs of shoes

-4 flower accessories



Shoe and Dress Colors

-Black

-Red

-Yellow

-Blue

-Brown

-Gray

-Green

-Orange

-Pink

-Purple

-White

*Dress includes polka dot option



300 ppi PNG files, OK for small commercial/TES use.