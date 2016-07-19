Create a girl by customizing her with this 105 piece clipart set!
Choose the skin, eye, dress color, and more!
Some of the pieces are varied such as face shape, so you may have to do some minor adjusting to the sizes of each image. Also, if you prefer to have a taller girl, just stretch her vertically, for a wider girl, just pull the image horizontally. The same goes for her smile, eyes, noes, etc.
INCLUDES:
-4 body colors
-16 faces (4 shapes in 4 skin colors)
-8 sets of eyes
-1 tear
-4 noses
-1 set of freckles
-7 mouths
-5 hairstyles in 7 colors (pigtails, bun, afro puffs, bob, wavy)
-1 black curly hairstyle with 1 set of curly bangs
-11 dresses
-1 polka dot overlay for the dresses
-11 pairs of shoes
-4 flower accessories
Shoe and Dress Colors
-Black
-Red
-Yellow
-Blue
-Brown
-Gray
-Green
-Orange
-Pink
-Purple
-White
*Dress includes polka dot option
300 ppi PNG files, OK for small commercial/TES use.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Art and design / Elements of art
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Design, engineering and technology / Graphic and product design
- Expressive arts and design / Color and pattern
- Personal, social and health education / About you
- Personal, social and health education / Diversity
