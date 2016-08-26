Create your own government for a new country assignment!- Great opening Activity

The United Nations has given you the opportunity to create your very own state! It is now your task to create a government to oversee your society. Please consider any/all factors that may affect your society. Pay special attention to where your society is to be located, because geography as well as everything else you have learned in the past few class days will have a profound effect on the society.

  • 5-build-own-government.docx

Created: Aug 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

