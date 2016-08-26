Create your own government for a new country assignment!- Great opening Activity
The United Nations has given you the opportunity to create your very own state! It is now your task to create a government to oversee your society. Please consider any/all factors that may affect your society. Pay special attention to where your society is to be located, because geography as well as everything else you have learned in the past few class days will have a profound effect on the society.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Global issues
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- Government and politics / Global politics
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- Law and legal studies / International law
- Law and legal studies / US law
