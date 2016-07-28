Can't find word wall words to match your curriculum? CREATE YOUR OWN with this colorful & easy to use DIY word wall kit. This kit comes with 8 different science-themed word wall templates that includes three word cards on each page. Using these templates, you can add whatever text (font, size, style, color, etc) you need to make these word wall words work for your classroom! Add clipart or other graphics to support your words! Then just print, laminate, and cut for years of use!
Files can be edited in POWER POINT or KEYNOTE (both files included). Please be sure you have one of these two programs to edit! All .jpeg files included in zip files as well!
NOTE: Backgrounds & frames cannot be edited due to copyright protection, but all text can be & your own graphics can be added!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
