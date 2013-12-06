Combining liquid crystals with nanotechnology to try and create 3D displays which would look like real life.

Dr Tim Wilkinson: 'Liquid crystal displays are now a commonplace technology from mobile phone displays to wide screen televisions. They are, however, still limited by the shape, size and speed of their pixels when they are used to display video images. This video shows microscope sequences of a new nanotechnology based liquid crystal pixel structure that will allow much higher resolution displays and even true 3D holographic displays to be fabricated in the future.'