Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 144 times
Combining liquid crystals with nanotechnology to try and create 3D displays which would look like real life.
Dr Tim Wilkinson: 'Liquid crystal displays are now a commonplace technology from mobile phone displays to wide screen televisions. They are, however, still limited by the shape, size and speed of their pixels when they are used to display video images. This video shows microscope sequences of a new nanotechnology based liquid crystal pixel structure that will allow much higher resolution displays and even true 3D holographic displays to be fabricated in the future.'
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 144 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
UniversityOfCambridge
The strange new world of Nanoscience
Explore the strange new world of Nanoscience in this video narrated by Stephen Fry. Where and what is nano? How will it shape our future? Nanoscien...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Their Finest Hour - Churchill
Winston Churchill's famous 'Finest Hour' speech of June 1940 was a rallying cry to the people of Britain to prepare themselves for the dark days of...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Less Prison + More Policing = Less Crime
A presentation by Professor Lawrence Sherman, Wolfson Professor of Criminology, Director of the Jerry Lee Centre for Experimental Criminology at th...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Ga3hill
Upper Floors
A session on flooring and especially upper floors. This session is ideal for all trades as they learn about the construction of buildings. Lots of ...
- (0)
- $4.23
innovationsintechnology
Engineering Careers Research - Digital Notebook EDITABLE
This fully editable, Engineering Career Research Notebook allows students to explore 15 different engineering careers. Teachers digitally send stud...
- (0)
- $6.00
SALE
stevegowans
Health and safety - Manual handling
PPT presentation about manual handling methods focused towards engineering activities. There are no additional files as the ones I used are freely ...
- (0)
- 20% off$4.23$3.38
New resources
rebecca_exley
STEM Wall Display
The wall display features several notable public figures with backgrounds in STEM. Each picture comes with name, qualifications and why they are kn...
- (1)
- FREE
ktinnams
STEM in tutor time
These resources are short presentations to promote engagement and discussion about science, technology, engineering and maths careers. They are int...
- (2)
- FREE
ScienceMuseumLearning
Engineer Your Future Resource Pack
This resource pack provides three engaging classroom activities to help students explore the skills used by engineers. The resource also features p...
- (5)
- FREE
Updated resources
Ga3hill
How to sharpen a chisel or plane cutting iron
This poster is perfect for any woodwork, carpentry and joinery workshop. Ideal if learners are required to sharpen tools such as planes and chisels...
- (0)
- $2.82
Ga3hill
Upper Floors
A session on flooring and especially upper floors. This session is ideal for all trades as they learn about the construction of buildings. Lots of ...
- (0)
- $4.23
innovationsintechnology
Exploring Careers: Architecture & Construction Career Cluster
This career unit gives students an introduction to the architecture and construction career cluster and what a career in this field would be like. ...
- (0)
- $8.00