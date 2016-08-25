CREATING A DBQ ESSAY: Did Rome Fall? Or Was it Pushed? Are we the new Rome? Lesson Plan!



HISTORICAL BACKGROUND:

Rome is one of the largest, most well known hegemonies in history. At its height, the Roman Empire stretched from North-Western Europe to the Near East and encompassed all the lands of the Mediterranean. History tends to be cyclical in nature, like any great hegemony that has come before or after it, the theories surrounding the fall of the Roman Empire are numerous. For many, understanding the fall of Rome is the key to the survival of our great nation, the United States. Many people say that the United States is following the same course of destruction as the ancient Romans. So why did the Roman Empire fall? Was it due to internal problems or external factors? Could the fate of the Roman Empire have been averted? If so, would the world be different today?



OVERVIEW:

By this point in the year, you should be familiar with the DBQ format. You are given a number of primary and secondary documents and you are asked to take a position on a question of historical significance. This assignment will be different from any of the other DBQ assignments we have previously completed. Instead of responding to a DBQ that I have created, you will be creating your own DBQ essays. The day that your DBQ is due, you will spend one class day writing your own essay based on the DBQ that you created. The following class day we will have a discussion on whether or not you believe the United States is following the same path as the Roman Empire.



TASK:

While working in assigned pairs, you will be creating a Document Based Question essay. This essay will be based on the essential question Did Rome fall due to internal problems or was it pushed by external factors such as barbarian invasions?, meaning you must find out the main reason as to why the Roman Empire collapsed. Your group will use the resources in the Media Center and approved websites to locate primary and secondary sources that could be used to answer the essential question. Each group will be provided with a Microsoft Word Template to be used in formatting its DBQ. Remember: you must provide enough evidence so that a student would be able to write a fully supported five paragraph persuasive essay based on your evidence. Along with your essay, you will create an annotated bibliography later in your packet. The major difference between a standard works cited and an annotated bibliography is a paragraph that follows each citation giving a brief overview of what the work is about