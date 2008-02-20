An attempt to teach creativity to Media btec students

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Observation_Production_Lesson.ppt
  • Production_Lesson_12_Lesson_Plan.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 20, 2008

Updated: May 12, 2008

ppt, 171 KB

Observation_Production_Lesson

doc, 46 KB

Production_Lesson_12_Lesson_Plan

Report a problem

Categories & Grades