This STUDENT DIRECTED creative writing lesson plan is one in which one student writes a description, then another student draws a picture from the description. It teaches the importance of clear and concise writing.



The Lesson Plan is student graded and includes:



1. Instructions on how to use the lesson plan

2. The writing process steps for teaching the plan

3. An Idea Organizer that taps into the student's personal bank of knowledge

4. A paragraph organizer that guides the students through writing the introduction, body, and conclusion

5. Two scoring guides (one includes the six traits of writing) so students know what the expectations are, how they will be evaluated, and allows them to grade their own papers before turning it in for the final teacher evaluation.

6. An art/drawing worksheet to go along with the lesson