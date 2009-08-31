crime and punishment SOW

This is a 10 lesson (10 hour) SOW for teaching the new 09/10 GCSE syllabus (spec B) crime and punishment module if you want any more resources reffered to in the .flp presentations message me. the textbook reffered to is AQA endorsed Nelson Thornes Religious Studies B, Religion in Morality It’s not perfect by any means, I’m only an NQT, in the last 2 lessons I wanted to have the learners working with level ladders, but I’ve not got my assessment worked out to that extent yet. have FUN!