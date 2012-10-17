Free
4.52 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 625 times
These are great certificates to reward children that have been asking thoughtful questions and have been following the steps that lead to being a critical thinker (the critical thinking infographic is on the same page).
Free
4.52 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 625 times
Files included (1)
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 17, 2012
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
PaulaYES
So you want to be a critical thinker?
Talk to your class about what it takes to be a critical thinker with this cool school infographic. Just scroll down and take each one of the seven ...
- (7)
- FREE
PaulaYES
Confusables
Use this infographic as an introduction to homophones or to reinforce work on homophones - with lots of examples and some tips on how to get your s...
- (4)
- FREE
PaulaYES
Sports Day Certificates
We should all be doing all we can to encourage children to exercise more and it's important to acknowledge effort on sports day. And let&'s face it...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
rmcgill
The 5 Minute Lesson Plan by @TeacherToolkit
*Updated January 2018* - with 1-hour webinar tutorial to guide new users. Designed to reduce planning time and focus on key learning phases within ...
- (267)
- $5.62
MariangelC
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
In this workbook, you will find two frameworks based on ELT research to evaluate second language coursebooks. You can choose one framework and foll...
- (0)
- $11.27
MariangelC
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
In this workbook, you will find two frameworks based on SLA research to evaluate second language coursebooks. You can choose one framework and foll...
- (0)
- $8.00
New resources
MagicalEYFS
Simple In the Moment Planning Sheet
Similar to a child interest sheet here is an in the moment planning sheet to be stuck on your classroom wall and filled in each week. Great for cap...
- (1)
- FREE
MutantMaths
🌳Word Roots 🌳Etymology for Improving Understanding & Cross-Curricular Links
Guidance for teachers to start using word roots to help students to understand technical words, to make links between different words/subjects, and...
- (1)
- FREE
godwin86
Education & Capitalism - Sociology of Education L5/20 [ WJEC EDUQAS GCSE Sociology ] Gintis Bowles
Professionally designed for the new EDUQAS / WJEC Sociology GCSE specification (9-1) taught from September 2017. AQA equivalents are also available...
- (1)
- $7.03
Updated resources
MariangelC
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
In this workbook, you will find two frameworks based on ELT research to evaluate second language coursebooks. You can choose one framework and foll...
- (0)
- $11.27
MariangelC
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
In this workbook, you will find two frameworks based on SLA research to evaluate second language coursebooks. You can choose one framework and foll...
- (0)
- $8.00
Teachers TV
Teachers TV: Exploring personalised learning
Mike Baker and Sheena McDonald explore what personalised learning really means, and how it will affect teachers and students in schools. Shadow sch...
- (2)
- FREE