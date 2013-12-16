Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 208 times
Faces of Chemistry #7
In this video presentation from RSC Learn Chemistry a scientist from Syngenta explains the chemistry involved in crop protection products. Aimed at students aged 11+
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 208 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 16, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
RSCLearnChemistry
Starters for Ten
A selection of teacher resources to start chemistry lessons of difficult topics encountered by 14-18 year olds.
- (42)
- FREE
RSCLearnChemistry
Problem based practical activities
A collection of 10 practical activities where students apply their understanding of a concept to devise a solution to a 'real-life&' scenario.
- (15)
- FREE
RSCLearnChemistry
Chromatography of leaves experiment
Most leaves are green due to chlorophyll. This substance is important in photosynthesis (the process by which plants make their food). In this expe...
- (6)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
fosterpaul
Science Christmas Quiz 2016 / 2017
*NEW ROUNDS ADDED FOR 2017* Christmas Quiz for use within Science lessons towards the end of term. There are 19 Quiz rounds to choose from (I usual...
- (12)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
Revision resources for the entire AQA trilogy course
- 6 Resources
- $28.17
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy year 2 bundle
Contains three booklets for AQA Trilogy for the second year of the course. Paper 2 B5-7 Paper 4 C6-10 Paper 6 P5-7 All RPAs and maths skills included
- 3 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
iGCSE101
IGCSE CIE Combined Science 0653 Syllabus 2019-2021
A 9 slide PowerPoint presentation explaining the new CIE Combined Science 0653 syllabus. The slides give an overview of the recent changes as well ...
- (1)
- FREE
tactfulteacher
Biology New AQA 2016 Required Practical Revision Working Scientifically B1-4
Print this revision sheets off on A3 and ask students to answer the questions. You could print off required practical sheets from AQA website to su...
- (1)
- $5.63
mwyre
Revision cards for ALL year 8 Exploring Science topics
Revision cards with key words on one side and definitions on the reverse for all the year 8 topics in the Exploring science scheme of work.
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
NEW 300 AQA 1-9 GCSE Science 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This is a set of 300 questions that cover the topics included in the AQA Science GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark sche...
- 3 Resources
- $16.90
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
Revision resources for the entire AQA trilogy course
- 6 Resources
- $28.17
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy year 2 bundle
Contains three booklets for AQA Trilogy for the second year of the course. Paper 2 B5-7 Paper 4 C6-10 Paper 6 P5-7 All RPAs and maths skills included
- 3 Resources
- $14.09