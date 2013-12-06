Free
The Centre for Science and Policy's annual conference, held on 18th April at the Royal Society, brought together some of the country&'s most eminent professionals working at the interface of Science and Policy.
Over 230 professionals from industry, academia and government attended - a reflection of CSaPé';s ability to convene different communities to address a common challenge, namely how to best harness the sciences and technology in the service of society.
Created: Dec 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
