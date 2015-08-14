Recently updated!!
Learn, practice, PRODUCE! Help your students practice their Spanish speaking skills with this fun game, "Cuatro En Linea!"
This game works just like the "Connect Four" game many of us played as children, but with a Spanish twist!
This 10 page packet includes:
-clear instructions + the option for you to write your own instructions
-1 pre-made game boards with Spanish questions (beginner's level, see below)
-4 BLANK game boards!! You can fill in these game boards to suit your classroom needs and help your students practice ANY topic or theme!
-an editable Powerpoint presentation so you can add your own questions or vocabulary!
Here are some of the Beginner questions in the pre-made game:
¿Cuál es la fecha?
¿Hace frío hoy?
¿Cómo estás?
Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida
