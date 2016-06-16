4 Spanish Body Vocabulary Quizzes! (and teacher keys!)
These printables can be used as review or as quizzes.
There are 4 options and the following 17 Spanish body vocabulary words represented:
la mano
el pie
la cabeza
el hombro
la pierna
el pecho
la rodilla
el brazo
el estómago
el codo
los dedos del pie
la boca
el pelo
la garganta
la nariz
el ojo
la oreja
Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida
