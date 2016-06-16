Flashcards of Spanish Body / Cuerpo Vocabulary words!
84 flashcards total:
-28 color picture cards
-28 black and white picture cards
-28 Spanish word only cards
These cards are great for K-12 students studying Spanish body vocabulary. The clip art used is not geared toward any particular age group! See the next page for the complete list of words used!
21 pages
The following words are included:
el cuerpo
la oreja
el codo
el ojo
el dedo
el pie
la boca
la rodilla
el pelo
el hombro
la cara
la pierna
los dientes
la espalda
la lengua
la nariz
la mano
el tobillo
la cabeza
los dedos del pie
el pecho
el estómago
el brazo
el cuello
la frente
la barbilla
la garganta
la uña
Print on cardstock so you can reuse these each year. Cut along the lines, shuffle and place into labeled envelopes.
These are a great tactile way for students to connect with vocabulary!
Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Spanish FUTURE Tense Task Cards! 45 Cards! Ink Friendly! (regular & irregular!)
- (0)
- $3.25
Day of the Dead, Día de los Muertos Color By Number Mystery Pictures
- (0)
- $3.25
ASL Colors, Fingerspelling Practice, Interactive Notebook Activities
- (0)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
SPANISH VERBS REVISION & PRACTICE
- (1)
- $5.63
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
- (0)
- $4.93
NEW AQA AS/ALevels Sitios históricos y civilizaciones prehispánicas -Patrimonio- El arte Frida Kahlo
- (0)
- $8.45
New resources
Como te fue - Holiday opinions and descriptions
- (1)
- FREE
Reggaeton Lento: Cultural lesson about music and Puerto Rico
- (1)
- FREE
Enjoy a Spanish Christmas in one lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Digital Escape Game - the Spanish-Speaking World
- (0)
- $4.00
Quiz preterite imperfect spanish
- (0)
- $2.82
GCSE Family: Appearance & Personality
- (0)
- $4.93