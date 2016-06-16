Flashcards of Spanish Body / Cuerpo Vocabulary words!



84 flashcards total:

-28 color picture cards

-28 black and white picture cards

-28 Spanish word only cards



These cards are great for K-12 students studying Spanish body vocabulary. The clip art used is not geared toward any particular age group! See the next page for the complete list of words used!



21 pages



The following words are included:

el cuerpo

la oreja

el codo

el ojo

el dedo

el pie

la boca

la rodilla

el pelo

el hombro

la cara

la pierna

los dientes

la espalda

la lengua

la nariz

la mano

el tobillo

la cabeza

los dedos del pie

el pecho

el estómago

el brazo

el cuello

la frente

la barbilla

la garganta

la uña





Print on cardstock so you can reuse these each year. Cut along the lines, shuffle and place into labeled envelopes.



These are a great tactile way for students to connect with vocabulary!



Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida