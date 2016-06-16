Flashcards of Spanish Body / Cuerpo Vocabulary words!

84 flashcards total:
-28 color picture cards
-28 black and white picture cards
-28 Spanish word only cards

These cards are great for K-12 students studying Spanish body vocabulary. The clip art used is not geared toward any particular age group! See the next page for the complete list of words used!

21 pages

The following words are included:
el cuerpo
la oreja
el codo
el ojo
el dedo
el pie
la boca
la rodilla
el pelo
el hombro
la cara
la pierna
los dientes
la espalda
la lengua
la nariz
la mano
el tobillo
la cabeza
los dedos del pie
el pecho
el estómago
el brazo
el cuello
la frente
la barbilla
la garganta
la uña


Print on cardstock so you can reuse these each year. Cut along the lines, shuffle and place into labeled envelopes.

These are a great tactile way for students to connect with vocabulary!

Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida

