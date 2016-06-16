Practice Activities for Spanish Body / Cuerpo Vocabulary words!

The following activities are included in this packet:

-6 printable practice sheets
-1 vocabulary list to print
-teacher keys

The following words are included:
el cuerpo
la oreja
el codo
el ojo
el dedo
el pie
la boca
la rodilla
el pelo
el hombro
la cara
la pierna
los dientes
la espalda
la lengua
la nariz
la mano
el tobillo
la cabeza
los dedos del pie
el pecho
el estómago
el brazo
el cuello
la frente
la barbilla
la garganta
la uña

Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cuerpo_VocabularySpelling.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 16, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 3 MB

Cuerpo_VocabularySpelling

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades