a)Cut out and stick German Culture Information around the classroom. Give students a copy of German Culture handout. Students find the information which matches the picture in the diagram and write in an example of this. In German culture e.g. Music, they write famous German composers are Mozart, Bach and Handel. \n\nb)Hand out The Punishment of Germany task sheet and read through with The Punishment of Germany PPT. Use p8-13 of 'Germany Culture and Change' Anderson and Buckingham.\n\nCultural Encounters Unit is designed for the New Zealand Social Studies curriculum levels 4 and 5.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • German Culture Information.docx
  • German Culture Page.docx
  • Life and Government in Germany after WWI.pptx
  • The Punishment of Germany 1919-1923.pptx
  • The punishment of Germany task sheet.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Dec 20, 2012

Updated: Oct 15, 2015

Room Visuals

docx, 19 KB

German Culture Information

Worksheet

docx, 187 KB

German Culture Page

Project/Activity

pptx, 1 MB

Life and Government in Germany after WWI

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades