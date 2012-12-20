a)Cut out and stick German Culture Information around the classroom. Give students a copy of German Culture handout. Students find the information which matches the picture in the diagram and write in an example of this. In German culture e.g. Music, they write famous German composers are Mozart, Bach and Handel.



b)Hand out The Punishment of Germany task sheet and read through with The Punishment of Germany PPT. Use p8-13 of 'Germany Culture and Change' Anderson and Buckingham.



Cultural Encounters Unit is designed for the New Zealand Social Studies curriculum levels 4 and 5.