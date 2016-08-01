This packet contains a variety of hands-on materials and worksheets to work on sorting, counting, and patterns for early learners. This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative small group.



This cute theme is perfect for Valentine's Day or for year round fun!



These can be used as worksheets or reusable file folder or dry erase activities!



This packet contains 30 activities!

10 sorting by size activities

10 pattern activities - (5 easy and 5 hard)

10 counting activities



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A

Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.5

Count to answer "how many?" questions about as many as 20 things arranged in a line, a rectangular array, or a circle, or as many as 10 things in a scattered configuration; given a number from 1-20, count out that many objects.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.1

Describe measurable attributes of objects, such as length or weight. Describe several measurable attributes of a single object.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.A.3

Write numbers from 0 to 20. Represent a number of objects with a written numeral 0-20 (with 0 representing a count of no objects).









Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.