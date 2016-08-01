This adapted book targets the skill of counting, color identification, and following directions in a meaningful and functional way!This book is a great way to practice these basic skills in a fun, seasonal way!
All books have coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic color sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern. This book is fun and engaging!
Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A
Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4
Understand the relationship between numbers and quantities; connect counting to cardinality.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4.A
When counting objects, say the number names in the standard order, pairing each object with one and only one number name and each number name with one and only one object.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.5
Count to answer "how many?" questions about as many as 20 things arranged in a line, a rectangular array, or a circle, or as many as 10 things in a scattered configuration; given a number from 1-20, count out that many objects.
Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
