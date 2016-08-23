With your assigned partner, you must complete the following:

1. Choose an article that connects to something we studied during our school year. This means, it most likely will connect by way of Big Ideas, themes, or concepts.

2. On a lined piece of paper, with a proper heading and both students’ names, record the MLA citation for the article at the top of the page. You will NOT cut out the article.

3. Write a one-page response that includes the following:

a. A 3-4 sentence summary of the article

b. The Unit/Topic from our class that the article connects to and HOW

c. Why is this article important? How does the article connect to your life?

d. State your reaction to the article

4. You will be presenting your articles when there are 20 minutes left in the class period. Figure out how you will divide up the presentation. BOTH students must share a piece of the presentation!