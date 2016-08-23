With your assigned partner, you must complete the following:
1. Choose an article that connects to something we studied during our school year. This means, it most likely will connect by way of Big Ideas, themes, or concepts.
2. On a lined piece of paper, with a proper heading and both students’ names, record the MLA citation for the article at the top of the page. You will NOT cut out the article.
3. Write a one-page response that includes the following:
a. A 3-4 sentence summary of the article
b. The Unit/Topic from our class that the article connects to and HOW
c. Why is this article important? How does the article connect to your life?
d. State your reaction to the article
4. You will be presenting your articles when there are 20 minutes left in the class period. Figure out how you will divide up the presentation. BOTH students must share a piece of the presentation!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Global issues
- Citizenship / Rights and responsibilites
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- Government and politics / Global politics
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Historical skills and investigation
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
- Law and legal studies / US law
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
What made 9/11 so shocking?
- (7)
- $4.23
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
AQA 9-1 Life in Modern Britain REVISION ACTIVITIES
- (0)
- 20% off$2.82$2.25
New resources
Fake News Assembly - 2017
- (1)
- $4.23
Power & Authority (II) - Social Stratification -L11/20 [ AQA GCSE Sociology - 8192]
- (1)
- $7.03
The Big Fat News Quiz of the School Year 2016-2017 End of Summer Term Activity Cover Lesson
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Nelson Mandela 1918 - 2013
- (0)
- FREE
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Intro to Connected Learning
- (0)
- FREE