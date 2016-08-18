Custom Bundle Order Up! Set (10 Sets YOU Choose)



It has FINALLY arrived! Yes, you read that right- CUSTOM ORDER UP! BUNDLES are here! You get to choose TEN sets of my original Order Up! line for the price of eight! WAHOO!



Here is the "fine print" of this offer:

-NO SETS ARE INCLUDED IN THIS PURCHASE! You are purchasing a FORM that will allow you to submit your request for the ten sets you choose.

-You MUST email a copy of your purchase receipt to: CreatedByMrHughes@gmail.com BEFORE your custom bundle will be emailed to you.

-You should receive your sets in 1-2 business days, though it may take up to 5 business days.



The Following Order Up! Lines are NOT included in Custom Bundles at this time:

-Order Up! Jr. Read, Order, and Retell

-Order Up! Let's Learn About...

-Order Up! Word Scramble



Please Note: If you select MORE than 10 sets, the first 10 you select will be sent. If you select LESS than 10, you forfeit the remaining sets in this custom bundle. There can be no "returns" or "refunds" on digital items. Please double-check your selections before you submit your order.



Furthermore, you understand that you are purchasing a SINGLE USER license, which allows you to make copies for a SINGLE classroom and you will NOT share these with other teachers, classrooms, schools, or districts. This includes home school groups, as well as private tutoring and schools.



Purchasing of an additional license:

-If you purchase an additional license for this bundle, you will be asked to select another set of 10 Order Up! sets. You will simply use the same link provided, and follow the same steps to redeem your custom bundle. This will allow you to create more than one custom bundle. If you have questions, please ask!



