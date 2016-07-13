CVC Middle Sounds "Clip It" game includes 31 picture clip cards! Students say and clip the middle sound of the picture shown on the card. Words are printed, with a blank line representing the missing sound, to eliminate confusion of what the pictures are.



Great for PreK, Kindergarten, and 1st grade. Use in centers, guided reading groups, as morning work, an activity for early finishers, in a home-school activity bags, for tutor activities, and/or assessments.



***** If you would rather have the students WRITE the answer on a recording sheet, rather than CLIP it, then check out my CVC Middle Sound TASK CARDS resource.



CONTENTS

Directions

31 Beginning Sounds Clip Cards. (Full color) 4 on a page.

1 Title Card for labeling when storing

