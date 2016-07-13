CVC Middle Sounds "Clip It" game includes 31 picture clip cards! Students say and clip the middle sound of the picture shown on the card. Words are printed, with a blank line representing the missing sound, to eliminate confusion of what the pictures are.

Great for PreK, Kindergarten, and 1st grade. Use in centers, guided reading groups, as morning work, an activity for early finishers, in a home-school activity bags, for tutor activities, and/or assessments.

***** If you would rather have the students WRITE the answer on a recording sheet, rather than CLIP it, then check out my CVC Middle Sound TASK CARDS resource.

CONTENTS
Directions
31 Beginning Sounds Clip Cards. (Full color) 4 on a page.
1 Title Card for labeling when storing
Directions

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • preview.jpg
  • Clip-It-Middle-Vowel-Sounds.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 13, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

JPG, 172 KB

Slide1

Game

jpg, 178 KB

1

Game

jpg, 164 KB

2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades