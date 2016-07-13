CVC Middle Sounds Task Cards, or SCOOT, builds fluency, segmenting, letter-sound correspondence, and writing letters. 24 Task Cards, a recording sheet, and answer key included.
Students say and write the middle sound of the picture shown on the task card.
Great for PreK, Kindergarten, and 1st grade back to school review. Use in centers, guided reading groups, as morning work, an activity for early finishers, in a home-school activity bags, for tutor activities, and/or assessments.
CONTENTS
Directions
24 CVC Middle Sounds Task Cards. (Full color) 4 on a page.
1 Title Card for labeling when storing
1 Student Recording Sheet - numbered to correspond with the numbers on the task cards.
1 Teacher Answer Sheet
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Building Sentences - Winter Facts for Kids - Writing and Science Center
- (0)
- $5.00
Christmas Read and Write the Room
- (0)
- $3.00
One More, One Less Numbers to 20 - Winter Task Cards
- (0)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend ST
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
Phonics - able and ible
- (1)
- FREE
PHONICS: LONG VOWEL SOUND SPLIT DIGRAPHS
- (1)
- FREE
Free Christmas Sheets - Phonics
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Phonics: 58 CVC/Onset and Rime Word Cards/29 Pairs of Onset and Rime Pictures and Words - Pre-K/K
- (0)
- $2.50
58 CVC Phonics Cards made up of 29 pairs of Onset and Rime Pictures and Words Early Years YR Year 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Phonics: Differentiated Onset and Rime, CVC Cut and Paste Activity Sheets - EYFS/Year 1/Pre-K/K
- (0)
- $4.23