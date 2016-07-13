CVC Middle Sounds Task Cards, or SCOOT, builds fluency, segmenting, letter-sound correspondence, and writing letters. 24 Task Cards, a recording sheet, and answer key included.

Students say and write the middle sound of the picture shown on the task card.

Great for PreK, Kindergarten, and 1st grade back to school review. Use in centers, guided reading groups, as morning work, an activity for early finishers, in a home-school activity bags, for tutor activities, and/or assessments.

CONTENTS
Directions
24 CVC Middle Sounds Task Cards. (Full color) 4 on a page.
1 Title Card for labeling when storing
1 Student Recording Sheet - numbered to correspond with the numbers on the task cards.
1 Teacher Answer Sheet

