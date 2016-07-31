Four CVC Practice Centers in One! This resource contains 12 quarter page cards for each vowel targeting initial sounds, ending sounds, median sounds, and word building - 240 total cards! **This resource was created with US spelling.

In addition to Centers, these also work great for small group instruction. They can be used with letter tiles, magnetic letters, foam letters, or dry erase markers.

