No-prep, printable, worksheets for CVC onsets and rimes to build fluency, phoneme segmentation, and concepts of print for early readers in kindergarten and 1st grade.



Great for homework, morning work, guided reading, daily 5 word work centers, visual discrimination, and smart board lessons.



Word Family match-up for each of the following word families:

-ad, -ag-, -an, -ap, -at

-en, -et

-ig, -ill, -in, -ip, -it

-og, -op, -ot

-ug, -un



Students draw a line from right column to matching word on the left. Each page has 10 words from the word family. Directions included.



* This resource can also be found in each CVC Word Family Resource (sold separately)