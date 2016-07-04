This set includes 5 Daily 5 Behaviors Anchor Charts (Read to Self, Read to Someone, Listen to Reading, Work on Writing, and Word Work) in a Turquoise and Red Carnival Theme. I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.
Be sure to check my other products for matching items, including Seasons, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, more Daily 5 Posters, IPICK/EEKK/Three Ways to Read a Book, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!
This product was inspired by "The Daily 5: Fostering Literacy Independence in the Elementary Grades" by Gail Boushey and Joan Moser (The 2 Sisters).
Daily 5 Behaviors Anchor Charts/Signs/Posters (Turquoise Red Carnival Theme) by Rae Livsey is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
Created: Jul 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
