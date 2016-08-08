This set includes 5 Daily 5 (Five) Centers, Wall, and Bulletin Board Signs (Read to Self, Read to Someone, Listen to Reading, Work on Writing, and Word Work) in a Red Chalkboard and Curly Frames Theme. I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.

Be sure to check my other products for matching items (on the way), including Flash Cards, Seasons, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, more Daily 5 Posters, IPICK/EEKK/Three Ways to Read a Book, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!

This product was inspired by "The Daily 5: Fostering Literacy Independence in the Elementary Grades" by Gail Boushey and Joan Moser (The 2 Sisters).


Daily 5 Bulletin Board Signs/Posters (Red Chalkboard/Curly Frames Theme) by is licensed under a .

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Daily-5-Signs-Red-Chalkboard-PDF.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 8, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 590 KB

Daily-5-Signs-Red-Chalkboard-PDF

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades