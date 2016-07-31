This Daily Oral Language (DOL) resource focuses on basic capitalization, punctuation, spelling, and abbreviations. **This resource was created with US spelling.



There are two options for use of this resource. The first is 30 individual student pages. These can be passed out daily or copied for a week or in entirety and placed in folders with brads or binders. They contain: one to three sentences in need of corrections, reminders of things to look for when reading sentences, and lines to rewrite corrected sentences on. At the end of these is an optional lined page to run on the back of these sheets if you find your students need more space to write.



Following these is your paper saving, second option. The sentences for correction are typed in strips to be copied, cut, and then given to students to be glued or taped into a notebook.



The last few pages of this resource is a teacher key; great for those times you have an assistant or substitute teacher leading DOL with your students.



* Please note that this was created for the beginning of the year 2nd grade as a review and to fill in missing instructional gaps. Depending on your students and district expectations you may find that it is suitable for your first graders after the mid year point.