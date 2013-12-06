Dame Gillian Beer, Darwin's universal impact. Cambridge University Lecture. Darwin was a famously attentive observer, responding to movement, gesture, and the invisible thrust of desires in an array of life forms from oysters and climbing plants to human beings of many cultures.

This talk will draw on materials from the whole course of Darwins life and writing. It will demonstrate how speculation in his early private notebooks fuels his much later arguments and it will investigate how Darwin explores the awkward fit between expression and emotions.