This is a set of forms for tracking your students on grade 2 Common Core math standards.



Includes:



• Student Data Sheets - Allow your students to track their own performance on each standard. Includes the standard number, a kid-friend “I can” statement for each, spots to record scores on pre-tests, formative, and post-test, and a smiley face to color in when the standard is mastered.



• Teacher Data Sheet - Allows you to track a single student’s progress on all standards on one page. Includes standard number, spots to record scores on pre-test, formative, and post-test, and a box to check off when mastered.



• Instructional Record - Two-page form for tracking instruction on each standard. Includes the standard number, dates taught, date tested, students needing remediation, and dates of remediation.