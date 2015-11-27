This speech was given by president Franklin Roosevelt the day after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. The lesson comes with his speech and questions.

Below is the beginning of his speech:

Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 - a date which will live in infamy - the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.

The United States was at peace with that nation and, at the solicitation of Japan, was still in conversation with the government and its emperor looking toward the maintenance of peace in the Pacific........

Created: Nov 27, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

