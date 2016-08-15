Let students discover a little bit about Day of the Dead through this flipped lesson/webquest! Lesson includes an electronic KWL chart, a short video, a link to a short quiz, and a template for a collaborative class Google Presentation where students will each create a slide researching a piece of the holiday. Great for beginner students!

Note: Students must have access to Google Apps to use this product!

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Day-of-the-dead.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 670 KB

Day-of-the-dead

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades