DBQ: Work and Play in Ancient Egypt

How are the work and leisure activities of ancient Egypt different from those in modern day America? How are they similar?



Background:

For centuries ancient Egyptians, life often involved hard work. When the weather was good, most worked in the fields, producing food for their families and for export. During flood season, thousands of these farmers were called upon to help build the pharaoh’s temples.

But life was not all about work. Archeological digs offer evidence that both upper-class Egyptians and the common people found ways to enjoy themselves



Task:

Use the following documents to learn more about Egyptian work and play, and answer the questions that follow.









How are the work and leisure activities of ancient Egypt different from those in modern day America? How are they similar?