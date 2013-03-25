De Chirico, with his sourced artist quotes on painting art and artistic life. De Chirico's collected quotes give important information to students and older pupils. But also for teachers in art education; they get information directly from the artist himself, in his quotes and stories.



De Chirico was a Greece-born Italian painter and founder of the painting art style 'Pittura Metafisica' (Metaphysical Painting). He was admired by later artists of the Surrealist art movement as a precursor of surrealism.

Architecture was a main focus in De Chirico's painting art, combined with human figures.



Later in his artistic life De Chirico changed into a more ‘classical’ painting style, inspired by the painters of early Renaissance, Giottto and Ucello.

Included are short biography facts of Chirico and some useful art links for more images of his Metaphysical painting art.



