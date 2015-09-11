De Colores- Mariachi Music (MP3),Worksheets, Pictures and to Learn Spanish by Lonnie Dai Zovi. You know you love mariachi music! Now you have a good excuse to play it in the classroom and use it to improve your students' cultural knowledge, vocabulary, and grammar. This packet contains the words to De colores, listening exercises and many grammar, comprehension, and vocabulary. There are also 4 large pictures that accompany the song for flashcards, listening activity manipulatives (hold up the card when you hear..)The Mariachi y Más song file is recorded by professional Mexican mariachis (Mariachi Mexiica) and totally authentic and exuberant. The song and pictures are good for ANY age group and level (elementary through and including high school) and the lyrics, cloze activity and grammar and vocabulary questions are mainly for 5th - 10th bilingual classes or Spanish 1-4 middle and high school Spanish classes. Mariachi history, trivia (In both Spanish and English) and glossary is available in a separate packet here (TES) or in a BUNDLE
The lessons taught with De Colores worksheets and music include:
- Culture
- vocabulary (farm, nature, colores)
- Grammar "me gusta/me gustan", verbs
To listen to short song samples of this and other songs in this collection, copy and paste the url below.
https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/mariachi-songs-to-teach-spanish-short-mp3s-sampler-11114673
Created: Sep 11, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
