THIS PRODUCT IS MEANT TO BE USED AFTER STUDENTS HAVE READ THE BOOK.



Each of these QUOTEFALLS puzzles contains a quotation from DEAR MR. HENSHAW. The puzzles are set up in a question-and-answer format. Students read the question (in the title), then form the answer (a quotation from the story) by transferring letters from below the grid to squares in the columns directly above.



SAMPLE quotations from DEAR MR. HENSHAW:

* Title: What Is Your Family Like?

Quotefall: Since Dad … went away, my family is just Mom and me.



* Title: Where Do You Live?

Quotefall: We live in a little house … that used to be … [a] cottage…



* Title: Do You Have Any Pets?

Quotefall: Dad took Bandit because Mom … couldn’t work and look after a dog…



QUOTEFALLS require students to use their knowledge of DEAR MR. HENSHAW, along with their knowledge of spelling, word usage, and vocabulary, and also check students' reading-for-detail skills. Once they get the hang of them, students love these puzzles!



See puzzle formats by downloading the preview!



Perfect filler activities for after tests, between lessons, or at the end of the day!



While you're "in my store," check out my DEAR MR. HENSHAW edition of BOOKMARKS PLUS, the bookmarks that help students keep track of main characters, provide students with a list of challenging words they might encounter as they read, and so much more!



TESTIMONIAL FOR BOOKMARKS PLUS:

My students LOVE these bookmarks. I have one for each of the 11 pieces of literature they read with me during the year. Not only does it keep their place, the bookmarks provide valuable information about each text, as well as helpful vocabulary that could be incorporated into assessments. I actually copy limited numbers of each in color and use as class incentives. My 10th graders LOVE to win contests to upgrade their bookmarks to color (way better than candy as a prize too). I cannot say enough positive things about these bookmarks! —Matthew R.



To say that my students loved these would be an understatement. They referred to them all the time, got really upset if their bookmark got misplaced, and said they were "the best thing you've ever given us..." (they are prone to slight exaggeration...but they were appreciative!)...Highly recommend!—H. S. English teacher



Give my products a try—you'll find them unique, fun, and challenging!



Word-Wise Language Arts Resources

—100s of unique products over the books you teach!

Fun Teaching~Fun Learning!







